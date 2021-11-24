Nigeria tech summit sponsored by US returns to Abuja

The Global Startup Ecosystem, U.S. Mission in Nigeria, is set to return with the 3rd Annual Nigeria Tech Summit on December 17, 2021, at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton with virtual live access to global delegates.

A press statement by the Mission said, “The programme sponsored by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria will be hosted in partnership with accelerator partners IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Sendgrid, and more.

“This free live summit event will welcome delegates from across Nigeria and around the world to discuss the future of employment, entrepreneurship, and education in Nigeria as the country faces its highest level of youth unemployment and civic unrest.

“Insights and initiatives leveraging tech and innovative inclusive ways to accelerate the future of Nigeria will be discussed.”

According to the statement, “Free registration will be required to access the live program or attend live : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nigeria-tech-summit-2021-tickets-162900687341.

“As part of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria’s on-going efforts to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth, the Embassy welcomes representation from creators and innovators from throughout Nigeria to participate in this virtual programme.



“A Start-up Lab Virtual Bootcamp Accelerator with Silicon Valley mentors will be held on December 16, 2021. Selected delegates will get free access to the summit, mentorship, and a pitch competition opportunity to present to summit sponsors and partners on December 17. Candidates based in Nigeria can apply at: https://forms.gle/iM3VHFouwTQ9E6W48.

“The deadline for submission will be December 5th. The U.S. Mission proudly supports entrepreneurship through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in Lagos and Abuja, Providing Opportunities for Women in Economic Rise (POWER) Start Up Northeast and various exchange opportunities including the Mandela Washington Fellows, YALI, TechWomen, and the Fortune 500 Mentoring program.



“More information on the event partnership and exhibition can be found by emailing Letitia Boateng at [email protected] Contact: Nigeria Tech Summit (E) [email protected] (W) www.nigeriatechsummit.com.”