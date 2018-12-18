Nigeria to adopt national policy on IDPs soon – Buhari 

‎

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday that a national policy on internal displacement is in the process of adoption by the federal government.

Speaking at the 2018 National Migration Dialogue at the State House in Abuja, the President said the policy would help regulate the internal displacement crisis and complement the fight against insurgency which the present administration is committed to.

The President reiterated that the present administration was committed to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus to delivering hope for all citizens and migrants.

He expressed gratitude to international partners, especially the government of Switzerland through Swiss Development Cooperation and the European Union, for their support and cooperation.

He said December 18th has been set aside by the United Nations to celebrate international migrants whose number have risen to 258 million and appreciate their innumerable contributions to national and human capital development.

“We celebrate their joys and happiness and more so recognize their sacrifices, pains and sorrows,” he said.

He said since the inaugural celebration in 2014, Nigeria has continued with the national dialogue on migration bringing together all those working in migration related areas including government, international and local agencies and organizations, civil society, academia and private sector and unions.

The President said the present administration would continue to seek continuous improvement, adding that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person, has the mandate to improve the coordination of migration related matters in the country, as well as the resettlement of IDPs in the nation.

In her remarks, Federal Commissioner for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sadiya Farouq, said the event was an indication of the strong commitment of the Nigerian government to the promotion of the plight of Nigerians on the move and those forcibly displaced within and outside the country.

She said it also demonstrates the responsiveness of the current Administration to emerging national and global issues and trends, adding that “It goes further to boost the image of Nigeria among the comity of nations.”

She expressed confidence that with critical stakeholders in the migration and development spheres present, they will generate ideas for solving most of the challenges that international migration poses to nation and identify steps to proactively take to realize full development potentials of migration.

Also speaking, head of EU delegation to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, said migration has the good, the bad and the ugly side, and called on encouraged government to minimize the bad and eliminate the ugly side of it.

“We are ready to invest in Africa, we are ready to strengthen our cooperation to break criminal gangs, working with Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on border strategies, work with students on easy way gain education, encourage European banks to inject the much needed funds into Africa’s s economy,” he said.

