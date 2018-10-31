Nigeria to benefit from UK £1.2 Billion intervention fund

The UK government through its ministry of prosperity supports scheme will be deploying huge intervention to the tune of 1.2 Billion pounds sterling to generate wealth, create job opportunities and prosperity in selected countries of Africa including Nigeria.

A delegation from the U.K Government who paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)on 24th October 2018 made this revelation at the commission’s headquarters.

Head of Digital Inclusion who led the delegation Alessandra

Lustrati stated that they are “working on supporting the emerging digital entrepreneurs in the Nigerian digital economy” an area with potentials for job creation and wealth generation.

Lustrati stressed that “Digital access is a very holistic effort and quite complex, so they would like to tackle the relevant aspect of it” in the Nigerian digital space.

She further added that in “Closing the digital access gap, they will devise collaborative means to meet our strategies and needs to help address our challenges in specific ways as a regulator.

Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta who received the delegation highlighted three key areas for collaborative focus: “The creation of prosperity which will leverage the power of information and communication technology to provide access to the underserved and unserved areas of the country; cyber security and capacity building.

Danbatta added that “We have highlighted our challenges in digital access, digital gaps all over the country to which we have digital maps and access gap maps if that is required in order ensuring the intervention is directed where it is urgently needed”.

This support according to NCC is one of the dividends from some of the EVC visits to some advanced countries on benchmarking and in his efforts to attracting foreign direct investment into the industry.

