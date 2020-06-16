Nigeria to conduct second cycle peer review

The Chief Executive Officer, African Peer Review Mechanism Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has disclosed plans to convene mandatory meetings for Nigeria’s Second Cycle Review Process.

A statement made available Tuesday in Abuja by her media assistant, Abolade Ogundimu, said, following the need to conclude the process by December, 2020, the meeting has been scheduled on virtual platform in compliance to inter-state lockdown in the country.

The statement said the review process would focus on four thematic areas of APRM, namely; Democracy and Political Governance (DPG), Economic Governance and Management (EGM), Corporate Governance (CG) and Broad-based Sustainable Socio-economic Development (SED).

The statement noted that the agency had been contacting various stakeholders within and outside the country for the required meetings of the review process so that December 2020 scheduled time for completion could be met.

It added that other required meetings and engagements for the country’s review process have been held on virtual medium with the continental team and the outcomes were impressive.

“The national secretariat has scheduled virtual meeting with the National Governing Council (NGC) of APRM, with members from the six geo-political zones on Tuesday, between 2-3p.m, while the meeting with state coordinators and focal points of local governments to deliberate on their roles during the process proper comes up Wednesday.”

