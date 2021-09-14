Nigeria to evolve more digital initiatives as global digital shift increases – Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has said that digital transformation in the public service is central to developing indigenous digital economy in Nigeria.

“It will fundamentally transform the way the public sector operates, creates value, and delivers services to customers.”

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu stated this on Tuesday, at the opening ceremony of a two-day.

‘Digitisation Hangout With Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups and Technology/Industry Ecosystem Players’.

The two-day event which held at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) complex at Mbora, Abuja, was a strategy to ensure the development of efficient and productive public service digital transformation.

“Digital transformation is not just a buzz word that technology professionals use. Rather, it is a deliberate effort to improve business processes through the integration of digital technologies and this is gaining wide acceptance around the world,” he said

He noted that a 2020 Report by Deloitte indicates that digital transformation can help accelerate progress towards enterprise goals such as financial returns, workforce diversity, and environmental targets by 22%.

“According to Gartner, global IT spending would reach $3.9 trillion in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to act as a catalyst for digital transformation in almost every major industry. According to the World Economic Forum, digital transformation across the globe can lead to benefits in the region of $100 trillion between now and 2025.”

These two requirements served as our motive for conceiving the concept of establishing Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DTTWGs) in the FPIs. I inaugurated the first batch of DTTWGs on Thursday, August 27, 2020.”

Director-general National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said that, the Agency has embarked on series of initiatives to drive the adoption of e-Government, digitisation of Government processes, and improve the maturity of the country’s digital capabilities to match the realities of the global digital economy.