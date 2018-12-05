Nigeria to get fixed broad band nationwide in December 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assured of a network design to provide fixed broad band, high speed and 96 providing points of access of 10gb per second across the country .



The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbata who gave the assurance at the product launch of Legend WiFi, Lite and Calls by Suburban Telecommunications in Abuja, said plans has been concluded as they are set for signing of subsidy approval for the products .



According him, these services are expected to cover the 774 local government areas across the country in the next 4 years .



Danbata, who was represented by the Head ,Technical Standards and Network Integrity Department of NCC, Engr, Bako Wakil lauded the Suburban Telecommunications for producing Legend WiFi and other products saying the launch was apt .





He further said they stepped in to liase with infrastructural companies to roll out fixed broad band and they have also issued licence to 7 geopolitical zones to ensure fixed broad band across the country .



Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Suburban ,Bruce Ayonote, assured that conducted a survey from their customers and it has 90% positive impact .



He explained that they learned from the survey and used it to implement policy adding that they are here to stay .



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.