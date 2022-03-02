Nigeria to invest $50m, inject 20m gas cylinders to boost clean energy

President Mohammadu Buhari said, the federal government plans to invest $50 million, as well as for the first time in history inject 20 million gas cylinders to ensure the country remain committed to clean energy.

President Muhammadu Buhari represented by the Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said this while declaring the 5th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) open at the Banquet hall of the State House, Abuja.

The President said that Nigeria is committed to the net zero emission, and has set up different schemes to meet the target. The $50 million funding is to be secured from the Afrexim bank.

“In Nigeria, we have declared gas as a transition fuel. We have also declared a decade of gas, and thankfully, our dependable parrner, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), has not backed out, they have matched on in supporting our mission” the President said

The President disclosed that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources together with all its Parastatals have done a great job sustaining the summit since inception in 2018.

“This is quite commendable and something to be proud of. More importantly, the summit has been of great value in terms of policy input for government and business development resource for the private sector.”

The President said year 2021 was a milestone for the Nigeria’s energy sector as it witnessed a number of record-breaking activities. Three of these activities stand out: first, the successful conclusion of the Marginal Fields Bid Round; second, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) seeing the light of the day, and the third is the Decade of Gas initiative.

He made it known that both the Marginal fields bid round and the Petroleum Industry Act surmounted over two-decade challenges in the doldrums before they saw the light of the day. For the Decade of Gas initiative, it holds a promise of a prosperous Nigeria for Nigerians