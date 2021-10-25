Nigeria to join UN-Habitat, others in World Cities Day celebration

The federal government will join the global community and the UN-Habitat to mark this year’s global observance of World Cities Day (WCD) on Sunday.

The theme for World Cities Day 2021 is Adapting Cities for Climate Resilience reflecting the fact that climate change will have a huge impact on city residents, with hundreds of millions of people experiencing floods, rising sea levels, storms and increasing periods of extreme temperatures.

The global observance to be held in a hybrid format will bring together high-level representatives from national and local governments, UN agencies, development partners, the private sector, civil society organisations and academic institutions to exchange innovative ideas, best practices and solutions to build urban climate resilience.

Cities and towns around the world are to hold events to mark the WCD to raise awareness about sustainable urbanisation. Many urban centres have failed to invest in city resilience due to a lack of funding, capacity, awareness or action plans thus threatening efforts to reduce poverty and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The least well off in cities and communities will bear the brunt of climate change in the form of floods, droughts, landslides, extreme heat, storms and hurricanes. There are more than one billion people living in informal settlements with 70 per cent of them highly vulnerable to climate change,” said UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif. “We urgently need investment in climate resilience and innovative solutions.”

The general theme of World Cities Day, established through a UN resolution in 2013, is Better City, Better Life. The event in Luxor will be the eighth celebration as well as the first global observance to be held in the Arab region and the second in Africa.

Related

No tags for this post.