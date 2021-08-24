‘Nigeria to manufacture own aircraft before end of Buhari’s tenure’

The federal government is tinkering with the idea of manufacturing aircraft in the country before the end of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2023, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has disclosed.

Sirika expressed the government’s readiness to partner with a firm, Magnus aircraft Manufacturing industry in Hungary to establish an assembling plant and begin to manufacture aircraft in Nigeria from start to finish.

The Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry of Aviation, Mr. James Odaudu, said the Minister expressed the government’s interest when he paid an inspection visit to the Magnus Aircraft Industry in Pogany, Hungary.

He quoted Sirika to have said “if we venture we them, we may start with assembling plant and later manufacturing”, adding that the Magnus aircraft is an aeroplane that is good for Military training, that has an aerobatic manoeuvre and is made of fully composite materials high strength and very lightweight.