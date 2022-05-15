Nigeria to partner Swizerland on digital education

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udoh has said that Nigeria is ready to partner with Switzerland in digital education through Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Udoh stated this when a delegation from Swiz Embassy led by the Director, Foreign Affairs of Ecole Polytechnique Fedederale de Lausanne (EPFL) Mr. Kuttel Olivier paid a courtesy visit to her office on Friday, in Abuja.

According to the press statement signed by the Press & Public Relations Unit FMSTI that Nigeria has a long history in developing digitalized education, noting that careful collaboration with other countries, the nation can achieve her desire goal.

She reiterated that digital education will ensure skills acquisition, wealth creation and job opportunities to our team youths.

She pointed out that enhanced access to education by Nigerians is necessary for socio-economic development of the nation.

To this end, she assured delegation of the Ministry’s commitment to collaborate with Nigerians and Swizerland in digital education as it will help people to access network and internet.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation Mr. Kuttel Olivier said that the purpose of their visit is to collaborate with the ministry in area of digital education by fishing out young Press &Public Relations African Students in various universities to train and equip them through digital education so that they will become entrepreneurs to train and retrain others in the country.

