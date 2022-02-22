Nigeria to set up regional maritime safety, security research center

Nigeria will soon set up a regional maritime safety and research center that will serve as a capacity development institute for 25 African countries.

The research facility, according to the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh will be a center of excellence in research where Nigeria will collaborate and cooperate with other countries.

The center follows the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with NIMASA and the World Maritime University, (WMU) Malmo base in Sweden.

The NIMASA DG said the move is aimed at enhancing capacity development and to grow the Nigerian maritime sector.

While he noted that there is no substitute to education, Dr. Jamoh said “the collaboration with the World Maritime University by NIMASA is to advance maritime interest while addressing the changing needs of the maritime industry based on sustainable capacity development; as education, training and capacity building play a major role in developing shipping in any nation”.

According to him; “Graduates from the WMU who are in the employ of the agency will serve as researchers and resource persons, sharing knowledge and hopefully develop a research based sustainable framework to provide solution to issues of insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.’’

President of the WMU, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry expressed delight noting that NIMASA is playing a leading role in

developing capacity for the maritime industry in the Gulf of Guinea region.

Cleopatra commended Nigerian students who have passed through the University and welcomed the agreement adding that NIMASA is one of the first supporters of WMU.