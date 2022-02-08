Nigeria to spend over 90% of revenue on debt servicing in 2022 – IMF

Nigeria may spend as much as 92.6 percent of revenue to service debt in 2022 due to weakening naira rate against the dollar, the International Monetary Fund has predicted.

According to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), as of September 30, 2021, the nation’s external debt stood at $92.626 billion or N38.0 trillin for total public debt.

In order to sustain these debts, the Federal Government spends trillions of naira yearly on debt servicing — an amount required to cover the repayment of interest and principal on a debt(s) over a period of time.

In the past five years, beginning from 2017, the President Buhari administration has spent a total of N15.375 trillion on debt servicing, excluding N296bn and N110bn allocated for sinking funds in 2019 and 2020.

In its 2021 Article IV, IMF also expects the country’s revenues and grants in the year to cap at seven per cent of total output.

Last year’s rate was estimated at 7.4 per cent, which is much higher than the 6.3 per cent achieved in 2020.

Part of the report reads: “economy is recovering from a historic downturn benefiting from government policy support, rising oil prices and international financial assistance.”

The IMF also stated that insecurity and a lack of COVID-19 vaccination were significant obstacles impeding the country’s economic progress, emphasizing that “worsening violence and instability might also undermine the recovery.”

As at the end of September, 2021, debt-servicing-to-revenue ratio stood at 76 per cent, implying that 76 kobo out of every N1 earned by the government was spent on payment of interest on debts.

The IMF’s latest statement estimates the debt-servicing-to-consolidated revenue (total revenues of the government and its agencies) for 2021 and 2022 at 29 and 32.8 per cent respectively.