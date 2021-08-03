Nigeria to strengthen maritime trade relations with Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria and the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire have agreed to nurture economic relations most especially in the areas of port and shipping operations, in order to strengthen the capacities of both countries to participate competitively in global and regional trade.

Acting Managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko made the disclosure when he received a delegation from the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire who paid him a courtesy visit at the NPA corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

The NPA Boss noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has introduced far reaching reforms to facilitate cross border trade, particularly nurturing a multimodal port system to reduce the cost of shipments in and out of the country.

He said the administration also invested heavily in major public infrastructure upgrades, including construction of modern rail lines and deep seaports, to boost the international competitiveness of the country’s trade as well as positioning Nigeria as a gateway to the African economy.