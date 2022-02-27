Nigeria to strengthen trade with Chad – Sadique Abubakar

The Nigerian Ambassador to Chad, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), said on Saturday that Nigeria is set to strengthen international trade with the Republic of Chad for the benefits of both countries.

Addressing the opening of 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) on Saturday, the former Chief of Air Staff said he was at the Kaduna International Trade Fair with a delegation from Chad to see business opportunities they can tap from for the benefit of their people.

“This is the first time we came with a Chadian delegation to discuss with Nigerian businessmen and women to understand the business environment. The idea is for them to see opportunities, strengthen partnership and collaboration for trade that will be beneficial for the Chadian people,” he said, adding that the Federal Government would also take a delegation to Chad to see available opportunities they can tap from for the Nigerian businessmen and women.

President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr Ide Udeagbala, commended KADCCIMA for the consistency in organising the trade fair, noting that the choice of the theme, “Re-strategising Nigeria’s Economy for Global Competitiveness” was apt, considering the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

Udeagbala, who was represented by the 2nd Deputy President, NACCIMA, Mr Jani Ibrahim, said the pandemic has shown that Nigeria cannot continue to rely on crude oil.

“While the Nigerian economy remains the largest with the biggest market, its economy continues to be subject to external shocks due to over dependence on oil for revenue.

“We must strengthen ongoing efforts to diversify the economy with focus on a production-based economy for sustained and inclusive economic growth. Also, the provision of sufficient incentive for the manufacturing sector would further increase foreign earnings as well as attract foreign direct investment for increased economic growth,” he said.

The president assured KADCCIMA of NACCIMA’s continued support and advocacy on policies that will encourage private sector driven economy in Nigeria. He added that NACCIMA would continue to promote forums and fairs such as the Kaduna International Trade Fair, to provide ample opportunities for interaction and networking towards economic growth.

The 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair will run between Friday February 25, 2022 and March 6, 2022.