Nigeria to understudy Egypt on Siemens’ power project implementation





President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Ministry of Power to collaborate with the Egyptian government on the effective implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative, otherwise known, as the Siemens project.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, receiving the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Ihab Moustafa Awad in his office.

The minister also disclosed that President Buhari had intimated to him that Egypt had successfully rehabilitated and restored its power sector through its collaboration with Siemens.

“The President had reasoned that obtaining more information from Egypt will enable our country to maximise our agreement with Siemens towards the total overhaul of our power grid and distribution systems”, he said.

Describing the visit of the Egyptian Ambassador as timely, Mamman assured that the ministry would leverage on the development, not only concerning the Siemens project but also on renewable energy which is highly needed to supplement our national grid.

The minister accepted the ambassador’s suggestion to visit Egypt for a better understanding of the Egyptian power sector and the deepening of collaboration in the other sectors within the Power value chain.

Earlier, Awad had revealed that since his assumption of duties, he has been visiting some key ministries in pursuit of areas of mutual collaboration.

He said, Egypt has a lot of experience and technical knowledge in the power sector to provide support to Nigeria in the rehabilitation of its transmission and distribution sectors.

Awad, however, called for the restoration of the Egyptian – Nigerian joint commission, saying that he hopes to have the first resumed session before the end of this year.

