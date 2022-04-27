Nigeria tops West Africa’s livestock production – Minister

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, has expressed optimism that the ongoing Summit on Livestock Transformation Plan co-organized by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria, (ACAN), stands to tackle protracted challenges.

Abubakar stated this in his keynote address on Tuesday while declaring open the 2-day Summit with theme ‘Positioning the Nigerian Livestock Industry for the 21st Century Economy: A Critical Look at the National Livestock Transformation Plan’ supported by Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited, and the Submit ends on Wednesday April 27, 2022.

He pointed that the nation’s livestock value chain had over the years experienced multifarious challenges that have troubled stakeholders and the nation in general, which include low breed quality, poor animal husbandry practices, limited access to quality inputs and finance, weak animal health and extension service delivery, livestock herder and crop farmer conflicts, cattle rustling, banditry, and other security challenges.

He also lamented that these have continued to prevent the sector from reaching its full potential.

The Director of Animal Husbandry Department of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Winnie Lai-Solarin, while speaking on implementation of the NLTP, said since the launch of Plan, government and other stakeholders have not relented to make it a success as far as other policies backing it up have been put in place.

