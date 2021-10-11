Nigeria, Turkey to sign agreements on hydrocarbon, mining as Erdogan visits

Nigeria and the government of Turkey would be signing three agreements in the hydrocarbon, mining and energy sectors.

The agreement would form part of deals both countries would be discussing whenTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pay official visit to Nigeria.

This was revealed by Turkey’s energy and natural resources minister weekend.

Erdogan is scheduled to pay an official visit to Nigeria later this month.

“We reviewed the existing commercial and economic relations and future investment opportunities and exchanged views on the development of bilateral trade and the improvement of the investment environment,” Fatih Donmez said after the fifth term of the Turkey-Nigeria Joint Economic Commission Meeting.

Donmez said that the officials from the two countries discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of energy and mining as well as industry, technology, agriculture, transportation, health, education, culture, tourism and sports.

“We identified the areas of work to be carried out for cooperation in the upcoming period, exchanged ideas on what we can do about them, and started preparations,” he added.

The trade volume between Turkey and Nigeria reached $2 billion at the end of 2020.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, is among Turkey’s oil and gas suppliers. “Nigeria continues to be the country’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa,” Donmez said.

The oil companies of the two countries will evaluate their investments and cooperation options for future projects together, the minister added.