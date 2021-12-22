Nigeria, UAE debacle: FG reinstates suspended Emirates

A Nigerian Ministerial approval granting United Arab Emirates flag carrier Emirates Airlines winter schedule flights into Nigeria that was earlier suspended has been reinstated by the federal government.

At the height of the imbroglio between the Nigerian government and the government of the UAE, the Nigerian authorities had found the actions against the country’s flag carrier to the Middle East country, Air Peace repugnant, leading to it banning the Emirates from flying into Nigeria.

However, NIGERIAN Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Tuesday said it has reinstated the Ministerial Approval following a reconciliatory dialogue between the governments.

A letter dated December 21, 2021, and signed by the Director General of NCAA, Captain Misa Nuhu, indicated that the approval is predicated on the compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airport in November.

The electronic document, which was copied to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and Director-General of General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in UAE, was also addressed to the country manager of Emirates airline.

The letter reads: “Following further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3.016 dated 17 December, 2021 offering Air Peace airline daily slots at Dubai Airport, I wish to inform you of the reinstatement of the ministerial approval of Emirates Airline Winter schedule.

”This approval is predicated on the compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airport on Friday 26 November, 2021 as it affects passengers travelling from Nigeria to UAE. Please be guided accordingly”, it added.