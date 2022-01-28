Nigeria, UK to scale up relationship for development

Nigeria and the Uniyrd Kingdom (UK) have taken greater steps in strengthening its age-long relationship for development.

A press statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, in Abuja, said: “This was stated when the Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Gill Atkinson and the Political Minister, British High Commission, Mr. Jonathan Bacon paid a courtesy visit to the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu, said the Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the rich list of Nigerians in the UK, performing excellently in various fields of endeavours.

He noted that the key mission was to harness potential and resources between the two countries to cause development and promote people-to-people contacts.

According to the statement, while receiving the UK delegation, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed her interest in working hand-in-hand with the British High Commission in Abuja to create a win-win situation for the UK and Nigeria

Related