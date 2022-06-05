Nigeria varsities need total autonomy – Outgoing OAU VC

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has said there is the need for total autonomy for universities in Nigeria.

Speaking weekend at the commissioning of agricultural value addition and entrepreneurship centre and send forth programme organised in his honour at Institute Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T) Ibadan, Professor Ogunbodede, pointed out that universities are not totally autonomous in the country.

The outgoing vice chancellor said the time has come for total autonomy for the universities to make them free from internal and external control, lamenting that government in most occasions make policies that may not be suitable for the institutions.

“Every institution in Nigeria is in very turbulent situation as at today because we have the issue of funding, government intervention in most of the occasions that do not suppose to be so. Universities are not totally autonomous. So, government in most occasions made policies that may not be suitable for the institutions. As we speak, all unions in universities are on strike. ASUU, SSANU, NASU are on strike”, he said.

Professor Ogunbodede added: “And as VC, you have to still make the university work. There are several internal and external interventions that affect those universities. So, God has helped me in the last five years to coordinate the activities in the university to mitigate the collateral damages.”

The outgoing vice chancellor noted that there were a lot of turbulences before he assumed office as vice chancellor, but that he has been enjoying cordial relationship with workers and students, even though there were challenges before he assumed the office, adding, he was able to mitigate the collateral damages through wisdom and support of stakeholders in the university community.

