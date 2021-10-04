Nigeria vs CAR: Akpeyi, Awaziem latest arrivals in Super Eagles’ camp

The duo of Chidozie Awaziem and Daniel Akpeyi are the latest arrivals at the Super Eagles camp, ahead of the 2022 World Cup Group C double header with Central African Republic (CAR).

This was announced on the Eagles’ official Facebook page.

It now brings the number of the players in camp to three, following the arrival of Chidera Ejuke.

More players are still expected for the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles will entertain CAR inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

They will then travel for the second leg which comes up on Sunday.

Related

No tags for this post.