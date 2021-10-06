Nigeria vs CAR: Okoye doubtful, Rohr sweats on Onuachu

Gernot Rohr has said Maduka Okoye is a major doubt for Thursday’s Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Central Africa Republic.

Rohr disclosed this during pre-match press conference via zoom on Wednesday.

Rohr expressed displeasure over Okoye’s late arrival to camp hinting either Francis Uzoho or Daniel Akpeyi could be in goal.

“Maduka arrived in the night, he missed his flight. I’m not happy about it because it’s not professional and I’m not sure he will start the game,” Rohr said.

“We have two other goalkeepers and it’s not going to be an easy match and when players arrive late it’s not helping us because we said we have to be serious.

“He already had one training with us, I spoke with him and he knows what he did (coming late to camp) is not good, we tried to arrange a good flight for him but he missed it.

“They have to be really serious when they come to the national team. Like I said there’s no assurance he will start the match. They have to learn especially the young players like him, they have to be here on time.

“The time is very short to prepare for the match and we know this match will not be easy. So we will decide tonight or Thursday morning.”

On the fitness of Paul Onuachu, who has a slight injury concern, the German coach stated: ”Onuachu had a little injury on the ankle yesterday (Tuesday) morning in the first training session in the hotel. It was swollen yesterday evening, we didn’t want to take any risk so he did only special session with our physio.

“I hope he will be ready after the last training session, we will decide if he can take part.”

The Eagles will host Central African Republic in the first leg before travelling to Douala, Cameroon for the second leg.

Related

No tags for this post.