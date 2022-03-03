Nigeria vs Ghana: NFSC calls for 7 days prayers, fasting





Ahead of the crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs between Nigeria and Ghana this month, the Chairman of the

Nigeria Football Supporters Club Ambassador Samuel Ikpea has called on well meaning Nigerians to pray and fast for Super Eagles to be able to secure the World Cup ticket ahead of Ghana.





The. Super Eagles would play away to the Black Stars on March, 25 before the reverse fixture at the MKO Abiola National Stadium ,Abuja, March, 29.

Addressing the media in Lagos on Thursday, the Chairman of group Reverend Samuel Ikpea called on all Christians and Muslims in the country, as well as religious leaders to rise up and ensure that they engage on at least one hour prayer session for the three Fridays and Sundays left ahead of the crucial qualifiers.

Continuing, the Clergyman said “Furthermore, we charge Nigerians to join members of the NFSC for a 7day fasting and prayer session, starting from Thursday 17th to Wednesday 23rd of March 2022 ahead of the match. We are all aware of how important the World Cup Qualifiers mean to both countries, and Africa Football as a whole, we therefore use this medium to call for calmness among Fans before and after the matches.

The call is on the heel of several revelation coming from the camp of the Black Stars that they depend on the use of ‘juju’ and human sacrifices to win matches.



Ambassador Ikpea who also called for unity, support and oneness in the polity revealed that such united support from sports loving Nigerians would guarantee Super Eagles qualification for the World Cup.

“As the ultimate face and father of Nigeria football supporter ship, the NFSC want the corporate world, sports philanthropists and other genuine stakeholders to rally round the Super Eagles through ensuring massive support.

” The Supporters Club needs adequate moral and financial support to enable thousands of our members be at the Cape Coast Stadium on March, 25. There is need for adequate travel arrangement from those who truly love Nigerian football. We have the pedigree to make Super Eagles feel at home before, during and after the match in Cape Coast”,said Ikpea who said that focus should shift from monetary promise to Super Eagles in hotel rooms to mobilising Supporters Club adequately.



While predicting a Super Eagles success over Ghana in the world Cup ticket quest, Ikpea revealed that plans are underway for a friendly game between Nigeria Football Supporters Club and their Ghanian counterparts in Accra on March 22, 2022.

He said the friendly game is to promote sporting relationship between both countries before the World Cup qualifiers.