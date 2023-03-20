Nigeria vs Guinea: How NFF, Peseiro shut us out of Super Eagles’ camp – Ike Shorunmu

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has revealed that himself and Finidi George (1st assistant coach) were barred from the team’s camp on the request of Portuguese head coach Jose Peseiro.

The veteran goalkeeper mentioned that the development could have been necessitated due to backlog of payment they are owed as well as a reverse reaction to their request for an official contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

While speaking to Punch, Shorunmu said, “Finidi called me on Sunday morning asking me if I got a message from the NFF, and I told him I didn’t get any message from them.

“He then told me he a got a message on Saturday night, that he should not bother to come to camp, that they are rotating his position for another coach to stand in. That is (Usman) Abdallah to replace Finidi.

“However, on Sunday afternoon, someone called me from NFF to also inform me that the top officials of the NFF want to inform me that Peseiro doesn’t want to work with me but with the U-20 goalkeeper coach (Olatunji Baruwa). I had to ask the person if this treatment was as a result of us not having contracts with the NFF, because we had been asking them to give us an official contract and we haven’t been paid.

“I had called Finidi back to inform him about my situation as well. It was so sad that we ended up laughing at each other.”

