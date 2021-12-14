Nigeria water masterplan requires N6trn infrastructural investment – Official

The Nigeria water sector masterplan is said to require over N6 trillion in infrastructural investments in order to increase resilience and sustainability of critical assets within the sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, made the revelation at the 28th Meeting of the National Technical Committee, on Water Resources in Abuja

According to her, the challenge confronting the sector can be met if there are fundamental changes to the way the sector is viewed and water infrastructures managed.

She noted that with dwindling government resources, there was need to sustain infrastructure in the sector for effective service delivery thereby meeting national targets as well as the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 6.

She said: “We are all aware of the resultant effect of the COVID-19 pandemic including the financial constraints and management issues being experienced in the water sector today.

“The integrity of the nation’s water infrastructure is at the risk-an intensive effort needs to be undertaken to increase the resilience effort and sustainability of critical assets within the sector.

She also added that the funding and management challenges in the sector would be addressed, which she made it known that the technical section tends to focus on Water Governance and its role in overcoming the challenges of sustainable water infrastructure in Nigeria; Sustainable and Operational Water Infrastructure; Climate extremes and impact on water infrastructure; Sustainable and innovative ways of financing water infrastructure; and Pricing for Water and Water Services to boost revenue.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, FCT, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the administration is working to improve the infrastructure in the FCT, saying the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, a bilateral initiative by the Federal Government has commenced to enhance water supply network loops in the territory.

He said the project implementation will extend the supply of potable water to about 33 districts and subsequently boost internally generated revenue. “The FCTWB is part of the Project Supervisory Team, to ensure smooth implementation and post-completion operations and maintenance.”

Also, the Acting General Manager, FCT Waterboard, Dr. Joy Okoro, said water being a critical infrastructure requires the establishment of a strong implementable mechanism and framework.

She said the FCT is currently implementing the resolution of the previous council meeting in the areas of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially goal six that focuses on water infrastructure development, attendance in relevant capacity development programmes and partnership with relevant stakeholders for improved

in-line with the FCT 13 goals next level mandated.

