Nigeria: We are one

As Nigerians, from whichever region, indigenous differences, tribe, or mother’s tongue, no matter the division from colonial times and how our forefathers stood up and endured the freedom of Nigeria and its people is well enough for us to forget where we came from and embrace the fact that we are all Nigerians.

.

From the unrest being recorded in the southern part of the country, to all of the security challenges being faced by the north can draw our attention and let our relation as one nation flow. We have never come across such a bitter story of showing up our differences, Nigeria is a country for all and together we can unite and change the frame of how the world views us





From the body of law, no northerner or southerner is restricted from traveling into any other region across the country, no law restricted a business partnership between those regions, and no religious teachings that influence the action of expressing hatred to anybody that come up from another region. We should live in peace and respect the rule of law to maintain our love and peace

We can never be one without mutual understanding and respect for our difference. Nigeria is a country with a large population, rich in mineral resources, and fertile land for farming. By sharing our blessings, we can understand each other and give huge respect for growing up in a better country in the future.

The government is playing a crucial role in roofing in all ways that may expose tribal conflicts, the security situation of the country can be weak sometimes but as long as the people of these two regions will put off the misunderstanding between them and focus on moving the country forward, government at all levels will find it easier to reconstruct the security system of the country and make things stable.

Ali Lawan,Department of Mass Communication, Borno state University,Maiduguri, Borno state

