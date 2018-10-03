Nigeria on Monday clocked 58 years of independence. This day is set aside to celebrate the historic event and eulogise the sacrifice made by our founding fathers. On this day, Nigerians commemorated and reflected on the chequered history of our social, social and political lives as a nation state. Nigeria at 58 means different things to different people. Some people celebrate the day with aghast, lamentations and pessimism. To them, Nigeria within the last 58 years should have excelled and become an Eldorado of sorts. Within these years under review, the country has what it takes to become the shining example worthy of emulation among the countries of the world. This dream has been short lived by poor governance occasioned by corruption, ethno-religious crises, nepotism and regionalism. Our first republic leaders deserved a pat on their back; they had achieved a lot in spite of their political and regional differences. Nigerians, during their period witnessed the establishment of first generation universities in the three geo-political zones, free education in the western region, among others. After the bloody coup that terminated the first republic, the khaki boys were accused of corruption and dictatorship. Although, the second republic took credit for the implementation of basic infrastructural development, it was accused of brazen abuse of power and embezzlement of public funds. At 58 years of nationhood, we are yet to get it right. Our ruling elite, who constitute the stumbling block for the country’s development, are at it again. In the last two years, they re-introduced the issue of “restructuring”. While restructuring may temporarily address some perceived challenges in our defective federalism, it may not in the long run serve as an antidote or solution to the myriad problems bedevilling the country. If the outcomes or reports of different confabs organised by various governments in power had failed to yield any positive result, the present restructuring formula being canvassed by our politicians will collapse like a pack of cards. Nigeria needs to go back to the drawing board and chart its future development. The country is lagging behind in the social, political and economic fronts. The damning revelation or report of increasing slums, widespread poverty in the last three years, coupled with vote buying and voters’ intimidation in the just concluded Osun state election, attest to the fact that it is not yet Uhuru. It may disturb you to know, some countries which attained political independence with Nigeria have attained greatness. For example, India has become a force to reckon with in technogical development. The country recently assisted Nigeria with millions of dollars to boost technology. Also, Malaysia, which collected palm oil seedling from Nigeria in the early 60s, has become a larger producer of palm oil in the world. Is this not a shame to us? Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources. What the country lacks is good leadership. No wonder, since the demised of our first republic leaders who were imbued with great sense of patriotism, the country has never fared well. At 58 years, we are still talking about rail lines, power supply and educational development. These are forgotten development even in African countries like Ghana and South-Africa let alone the advance countries of the world. Notwithstanding the numerous challenges the country is grappling with, 18 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country is cheering news. It is not too late for our political leaders and whomever that matters in Nigeria project to re-adjust. At 58 years of independence, let us change our attitude and work collectively for a better Nigeria. Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna state 08169056963

