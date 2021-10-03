As part of activities marking Nigerian 61st Independence Anniversary of, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Phase 4, Kubwa, Abuja has donated toiletries, beverages, food items to the less privileged orphans, patients in hospitals, detainees at Police Stations and inmates at Correctional Centres.

Other gift donated are dresses, shoes, pampers, noodles, rice, fruit juice, biscuits, baby milk, bibles, daily devotional – Seeds of Destiny etc.

They visited the General Hospital, King’s Care Hospital, Unity Clinic and Maternity, Ark of Refuge, Kubwa Divine Orphanage, Jesus Kids (JKS) Orphanage Home and Autism Centre, Police Station in the vicinity, Divine Wounds of Jesus Orphanage, Tungamji, and Correctional Centre, Suleja.

The Pastor of the church, Jim Agada and his wife Lydia, prayed for the recipients and admonished them to have faith in God who alone has the power to turn around their condition and restore their destinies.

Pastor Agada said the church will continue to put smiles on the faces of the face of less priviledge by dispensing the milk of human kindness to them while upholding them in prayers for salvation, healing, deliverance and grace to overcome any challenge confronting them.

He also prayed for the nation, declaring that Nigeria will rise from the ashes of the current economic recession, insecurity and political upheavals stronger and greater.

He said the 61st Independence has opened a new chapter of freedom, glory, and splendor for the nation.

Pastor Agada urged Nigerians to always seek the face of God and his righteousness in Christ in the effort at building a just, prosperous and egalitarian society.

He charged leaders at all levels to be God-fearing, upright and transparent in the discharge of their constitutional duties, conscious of the fact that power belongs to God who they must give account to on the day of divine judgment.

Pastor Agada said the church will continue to pray for the nation’s political leaders for wisdom, guidance and direction in piloting the affairs of the country, so blessed with human and natural resources.

He assured the citizenry that Nigeria will blossom and regain its rightful position in the comity of nations.

Pastor Agada urged the federal government and the doctors who are on strike to quickly resolve issues that led to the industrial action in the interest of patients who needed proper medical attention.