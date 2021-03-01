Nigeria’ll achieve 63,000MW in 2030 if…—Sambo





The Chairman, Ministerial Task Force on Power, Prof Abubakar Sani Sambo, has disclosed that Nigeria will achieve the projected

63,000 MW generation in 2030 if it expands the renewable energy power sector.

Sambo, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend during the launching of Renewable Energy and Efficiency Associations–Alliance (REEA-A), decried that the daily of generation of 4,000 – 5,000 MW was grossly inadequate for a population of more than 200 million people.

Sambo, who is also the Chairman of Board of Trustees of REEA-A, said: ” In Nigeria today, the major economic sectors of industry, transport, services and households are greatly restrained from the expected growth due to the grossly inadequate energy supplies. Electrical power of 4,000 – 5,000 MW is grossly inadequate for a population of more than 200 Million people.

“Recent energy demand projections show that for a GDP growth rate of 6%, the required electrical power will be about 31,000 MW in 2020; 63,000 MW in 2030; and 100,000 MW in 2040.

“This can be achieved by not only significant expansion of the energy mix for electricity generation from the current mix of gas and hydro to also include coal, nuclear, solar, wind and biofuels but can indeed be attained by renewable energy power technologies alone.

“In view of the current grid limitations much of the new generations will have to be used in off-grid basis. It is possible for only solar PV to produce 11,575 MW in 2030; 60,310 MW in 2040 and 99,658 MW in 2050.”

He, however, called for a comprehensive and integrated national energy policy that would to provide proper direction to the development of the entire energy sector.

“There is need, therefore, for a comprehensive and integrated national energy policy so as to provide proper direction to the development of the entire energy sector. Furthermore, such a document will assist the international investing community in appreciating the thrust of government on energy matters.

“A Draft National Energy Policy that touched all aspects of national energy resources and utilization, including renewables as well as efficient energy utilization, had earlier been developed by the Energy Commission of Nigeria in 1993.

“This was reviewed by an Inter-ministerial Committee in 1996 which covered the development, exploitation and supply of all the nation’s energy resources. It also covered key energy utilization sectors; energy related issues such as environment, energy efficiency, energy financing and energy policy implementation.

“Though the document was initially approved in 2005 and reviewed around 2013 it is yet to be passed into law. This is critical for REEEA-A as an organization to focus as one of its initial assignments, to advice and guide the government in such matter,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Steering Committee of REEA-A, Dr Immadudden Talba, said the alliance was aimed at promoting, stimulating and advocating the practice of renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria.

Talba, however, called on the Federal Government to harmonize all policies related to renewable energy development in Nigeria and put in place a strategic implementation framework to monitor the effective performance of renewable energy.





