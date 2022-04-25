Nigeria’ll execute Ogoni clean-up based on global standards – Minister

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, has assured of the federal government’s commitment to the execute the Ogoni clean-up project based on global standards.

The minister gave the assurance when the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Mr Osagie Okunbor, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

“Let me assure you that part of my mandate and the directive I got from Mr President, is that the Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) project stays on course.

“He has promised that the Ogoni Clean-up exercise goes on unhindered without distortion and we have taken a number of decisions which is essentially targeted that we deliver on this mandate.

“First, we have raised a committee to work at most within one week and submit their report on the status of the project.

“We are also examining concerns raised by partners, so we are determined to deliver on this project.

“Not only are we committed to delivering the project but it must be done in a transparent manner and according to global standards,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the SPDC MD said the visit was to strengthen collaboration with the ministry, as it achieves its goal of cleaning up Ogoni land.

Okunbor stated that “this is one of the key ministries of the federal government that we interface with, particularly with respect to the key deliverable of the clean up in Ogoni land which we are wholeheartedly committed to.

“So, we thought it wise to come in early to engage you on how to ensure that we sustain the progress that we have made so far on this project.

“To ensure that issues of delivery and transparency are clearly on the table and as we have listened to you, we are encouraged to know that these are your priorities,” he said.

