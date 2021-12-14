Nigeria’ll fulfill promises made to ECOWAS Parliament- Buhari

Nigeria will keep pledges made to the ECOWAS Parliament, and to the sub-regional body at large, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president spoke Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a team from ECOWAS Parliament led by the Speaker, Dr Sidie Mohammed Tunis.

He commended the parliament for planning to fill its positions subsequently through elections, which would be incorporated into general elections of member countries, noting that “it would be cost effective.”

On the construction of a parliament building in Abuja, the president said he was pleased that the body was collaborating with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

“We will try to encourage the contractor. All promises we made to ECOWAS Parliament, and the sub-regional group at large, would be fulfilled,” he said.

In his remarks, the ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, Dr Sidie Mohammed Tunis, expressed sympathy to the government and people of Nigeria on the recent losses from terror attacks, saying Nigeria was resilient to defeat the terrorists

