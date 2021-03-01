Nigeria’ll participate in World Speedball competition in August – Official

The Nigeria Speedball Federation President, Blessing Akinlosotu, has confirmed that Nigeria will participate in the forthcoming World Speedball Championship slated to hold in Tunisia in August.

The tournament would hold from August, 27 through September 1, 2021.

Akinlosotu, who addressed a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, said the Nigeria Speedball Federation will set up a technical and planning committee for the proper incorporation of the Nigeria Team into the World Championship in March.

He urged those interested in Speedball Sports to get across to the National Secretariat for proper integration.

Akinlosotu, however, disclosed that the International Speedball Federation will soon send delegations to Nigeria for proper training and development of Speedball in the country.

“The International Speedball Federation will soon send a technical team comprised of coaches and technical crew to Nigeria for proper training of some of our technical crew for better impact into the players.

“We are calling for proper sponsorship from well-meaning sports enthusiast for the development of Speedball in Nigeria,” he said.

