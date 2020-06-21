Nigeria’ll protect you, commission assures refugees

The Federal Commissioner for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Bashir Mohammed, weekend assured refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), that the Nigerian government will continue to protect them.

Speaking at the Army 2020 World Refugee Day Celebration at the Army Resource Center, Abuja, Senator Mohammed said as an agency responsible for empowerment, rehabilitation and livelihood for refugees in Nigeria, it would continue to support refugees to a place of improved dignity and prosperity.

He said: “On this day, we identify with the concerns of refugees around the world. Your strength, your courage, and resilience are remarkable. Many of you have left your countries in response to threats based on religion, race, and membership of a particular social group, and in some cases due to war in various parts of the world.

“But we want you to know, today, more than ever, the Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is fully behind you and we will continue to protect you.”

He said the establishment of the commission is a testimony to the country’s commitment to the plight of refugees, migrants as well as IDPs.

He said despite the coronavirus pandemic, the commission continued to support refugees, migrants and IDPs, adding that its offices are open in line with the federal government’s protocol.

He stated further that: “We have also reached out to all camps and communities with protective supplies, such as hand sanitisers , buckets and face masks.”

Senator Mohammed thanked the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Nigeria over the role it played and added that, “this is the year’s theme: Everyone can make a difference, every action counts are befitting.”

He assured the refugees, migrants and IDPs that they are the commission’s primary concern.

He said: “For those of you here with us today, as leaders of various communities, you have taken a bold step to be the change makers and thus, we appreciate you, no matter who you are, or where you came from, pandemic or not, everyone can make a difference. Every one counts and ours are in an inclusive world.”