Nigerian Air Force gives contractors 8-weeks ultimatum 

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has given eight weeks ultimatum to the contractors who are handling some of the 19 projects at the Nigerian Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School, Agbani, Enugu.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, gave the ultimatum at the weekend during an inspection tour of the various projects within the premises of the school.

He re-stated that any of the contractors who did not meet up with the deadline would have his project revoked.

“Where there are problems, I expressed dismay. Where there are shoddy jobs done, I told the contractors what is needed. And if he doesn’t meet up after the eight weeks, we will revoke the contract, ’’Abubakar said.

Asked specifically for his impression after the inspection of the projects, he said: “I am impressed but not quite impressed in the sense that most of the projects, I consider them ongoing.

“But so far so good the ones that have been completed, they have been fairly completed and because when I came initially, the structures were in a very dilapidated state. S, I can see a remarkable shift from what I’ve seen the last time and now.”

However, he explained that every contract awarded by the Nigerian Air Force usually had a completion period of six months, though depending on the complexity of the project.

“We’re looking at maximum of eight weeks; we expect both the supply aspect, like the furniture, the issue of IT facilities, and other infrastructure materials as well as the construction aspect should be completed.”