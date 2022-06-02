Nigerian airline to operate Sierra Leone national carrier

A Nigerian carrier, Xejet Limited has received the nod of the Sierra Leonean government to operate regional and international flights from Lungi International Airport, Freetown and subsequently consider establishing and operating a national carrier for the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Government of Sierra Leone and Xejet following elaborate discussions before the agreement was reached.

An electronic statement by the company stated that ‘’the parties further agreed to work together to successfully execute the project to international standards. The MoU was signed by the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Kabineh M. Kallon on behalf of the Government and Emmanuel Iza for Xejet in the presence of Dr. Rex Idaminabo (Consulting Associate) and Mr. Floyd Davis Deputy Director SLCAA.’’

Others who witnessed the signing ceremony are the Deputy Minister of the country’s ministry of Transport and Aviation, Mr. Rex Bhonapha, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alhassan Kondeh, Technical Adviser, Dr. Adams Steven, the Director of Transport, Mr. Hindolo Shiaka and Policy Coordinator in the State House, Mr. Macmond Kallon.

The Lagos based Xejet Aviation said it will provide Air Transport Services in the areas of Passenger, Cargo, Aircraft maintenance, and Aviation training.

