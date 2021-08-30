Nigerian, Al-Fulani, wins Egyptian Hamsat best Arabic literary award

A Nigerian Arabic literary writer, Sheikh Adam Yayha AbdurRahman Al-Fulani, has won the Egyptian Hamsat for Arts and Literature award for the best Arabic literary writer in 2021.

Having produced over 30 works in Arabic cutting across novels, rhetoric and criticism, poems, book reviews, and history, Sheikh Al-Fulani was nominated by the Nigerian Center for Arabic Research Abuja for the 2021 international literary award.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, of the thirty Arabic literary works nominated from African countries, Sheikh Al-Fulani was rated the best for the award. Notable among his literary works are “Raiya liganam” (lit. The Shepperd), “Algabiyyat” (lit. The Unseen), “Ma’alimuwarikhayn”(lit. With Two Historians), Jaulah fee zelaalikitaaba (lit. Exploration in the Shade of Writing).

The statement said “the award will be presented to Sheikh Al-Fulani and other awardees from different parts of the world, on diverse genres of arts, in Cairo on 6th through 8th of September 2021.

“Sheikh Al-Fulani hails from Ilorin Emirate and is the proprietor of Darulhijra Arabic Institute in Kano.”