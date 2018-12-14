Nigerian Army pledges to protect the country

The Nigerian Army said it would continue working assiduously by ensuring the country is fully protected from both internal and external aggression particularly the insurgency in the northeast and

armed banditry in some states in the northwest.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai made the pronouncement at the formal commissioning of Headquarters, 1 Brigade office Complex, Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

The Chief of army staff who was represented by the Commander Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, Major General H.O Otiki said by relocating 1 Brigade headquarters from Sokoto to Gusau, Zamfara state would go a long way towards an appreciable impact for the restoration of peace and security in the state.

“The Nigerian Army will remain resolute in defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria in conjunction with other services and sister security agencies,” he said.

The Chief of Army staff also applauded the efforts of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the unflinching support for the Nigerian Army and

Zamfara state government under the leadership of Governor Abdulaziz.

Ekweremadu, Lawan disagree on number of PDP, APC Senators (1)

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and the Senate leader,

Ahmad Lawan, have disagreed over the political party that has the

highest number of senators.

Lawan yesterday raised a point of order, calling the attention of his

colleagues to a media report which, according to him,

stated that senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were higher

in number than those of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan also faulted the newspaper’s report on Festus Keyamo’s

confirmation as a member of the board of the Nigerian Deposit

Insurance Corporation.

“On page 7, it reported that when the question was put during the

confirmation of Festus Keyamo as member of the board of NDIC, the

‘nays’ had it but that you said the ‘ayes’ had it.

“For the record, the first time you put the question, there was no

clear winner so you put the second question and your judgment was

right, the ayes had it.

“I needed to put this record straight so that nobody in the future is

misguided on what happened,” he said.

In his response, Ekweremadu, who presided, told Lawan that his figures

were wrong.

“On the issue of the number, I don’t think there’s any particular

statistics in respect of how many members you have in any particular

party. There’s no such statistics for now,” he said.

Reacting to the voice vote, he explained that the manner of voting

during plenary is determined by the voice vote and the perception of

the presiding officer.

“If you have any issue with the way the presiding officer has ruled,

you can raise objection.’’

Premium Times

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.