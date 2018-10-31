Nigerian Army: Remains of missing General ‘found inside Jos well’

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that the body of the missing Army General, Retired Major General Idris Alkali has been found in

The remains of his body were found in an abandoned well in Guchwet village of Shen district, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The leader of the operation search and rescue, Brigadier General Umar Mohammed, says a parade will be held for the retired officer.

He also stated that an honour and a befitting burial for former Chief of Administration in the Nigerian Army headquarters would take place.

