Nigerian Army set to begin screening of new intake, announces date *See link to check

The Nigerian Army has disclosed the dates for the recruitment screening exercise for applicants of the 83 Regular Intake 2022 for Non-Tradesmen and Women.

In a public announcement contained in a series of tweets posted to its verified Twitter page late Tuesday, @HQNigerianArmy, the Nigerian Army said, “The state recruitment screening exercise is scheduled to commence from 28 June – 11 July 2022 in all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory Abuja.”

It also directs applicants to visit its recruitment portal at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public & all applicants that applied for 83 Regular Recruits Intake 2022 for Non-Tradesmen & Women to visit the Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng to check the list of shortlisted candidates.

“A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates who violate any instruction during the Recruitment Screening Exercise would be disqualified,” the tweet stated.

