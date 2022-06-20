Nigerian businesses display resilience despite bottlenecks – OPSN Chair

The President, Nigeria Employers’ Summit and Chairman, Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) Mr Taiwo Adeniyi has observed that in spite of bottlenecks in actualizing national business plan, organized businesses have demonstrated resilience and uncommon doggedness in keeping the wheel of production running.

Adeniyi while speaking at the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Employers’ Summit in Abuja on Monday with theme : “The private sector as engine for National development”, highlighted these bottlenecks range from policy inconsistency, over-bearing regulatory framework, multiplicity of taxation, inadequate infrastructure, and insecurity just to mention a few.

He also said there is need to establish a credible national platform on which nexus between a healthy private sector and sustained national inclusive growth will be predicated.

In a paper presentation on “The empowerment of young generation using the enablement of skills”, the Director General/ Chief Executive , Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari said enabling skills is very important so that the younger generation can transform and translate their skills to actionable reality interms of development.

