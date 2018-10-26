NIGERIAN, CAMEROONIAN ARMIES COLLABORATE TO END INSURGENCY WITHIN FRINGES OF BORDERS

The Nigerian and Cameroonian armies have agreed to collaborate and synergise with each other towards conducting sustained joint military operations to end insurgency within the fringes of their common borders in Borno State, North East of Nigeria.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, made this known on Wednesday 24 October 2018 when he paid an operational visit to a border location in Wulgo Borno State, where Cameroon Defence Forces (CDF) Battalion is being deployed.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations in a statement Friday said the GOC also sai;d that, he was on a routine operational visit to the Division’s units sharing common flank with the CDF Battalion and charged the troops to be more decisive and not to relent in denying Boko Haram Terrorists any freedom of action as the dry season approaches.

The GOC also enjoined the CDF troops to continue to collaborate and work assiduously with their Nigerian counterparts towards engaging and neutralising Boko Haram Terrorists as well as other criminals in order to enhance the security of lives and property including restoration of lasting peace within their common borders.

General Bulama conveyed the appreciation of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, to the Cameroonian Defence Forces and commended the excellent cordial relationship existing among the two forces particularly those stationed at Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area Borno State.

He also applauded the CDF for their professional dexterity and fighting prowess demonstrated during operations jointly conducted with Nigerian troops to deal with the common enemy.

Bulama Biu further urged them not to relent in working jointly to achieve their common goal and expressed gratitude for the reception accorded him and his entourage.

Earlier, the CDF Battalion Commander Robert Bokwe thanked the GOC for the visit and conveyed appreciation of the Brigade Commander Brigadier General Bouba, whom he said referred to the Acting GOC as a strong friend and brother.

He expressed delight at the cordial relationship existing among the two armies and reeled out several joint military offensive clearance operations particularly Operation DEEP PUNCH 2 and ALMINI FACAT undertaken by both armies to rout Boko Haram Terrorists from Sambisa and the Lake Chad region that were highly successful.

Commander Roberts reassured of CDF cooperation and support to Nigerian Army during military offensive operations planned towards ending the menace of Boko Haram.

Highlights of the visit include operational brief, address to CDF troops, among others.

The Acting GOC was accompanied during the visit by the Commander 22 Brigade Brigadier General John Ochai, Customs Area Comptroller of Borno/Yobe Command, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu Biu and some Principal Staff Officers of 7 Division