Nigerian Capital Market Institute expands operations

The Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) is poised to enhance the market development role of the Securities and Exchange Commission by providing excellent capital market education to stakeholders in a bid to deepen the Nigerian Capital Market as well as boost investments in the capital market.

This was stated by Managing Director of the Institute, Mr. Ismaila Ville while speaking with journalists after the successful accreditation of the Institute in Abuja.

The NCMI is the educational and training arm of the Nigerian capital markets regulator, the SEC.

Mr. Ismaila Ville, who said the accreditation will be beneficial to the Institute and to the capital market community at large, also stated that the Institute had previously been identified by Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, CISI to be an accredited training (ATP) provider that will provide global certification to capital market operators within Nigeria.

He said the vision of the SEC management is for the NCMI to become a world-class training institute and the first amongst its peers adding that It is in furtherance of this vision that the Commission entered into the partnership with the CISI (UK) to ensure professionalism in the market.

“As you all know, the SEC has a dual mandate to regulate and develop the Nigerian capital market. In furtherance of its developmental mandate, the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) was established in 2004 to promote human capacity development and bridge the knowledge gap in the financial services sector with particular reference to the capital markets,” she stated.

Related

No tags for this post.