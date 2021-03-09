Nigerian elites fueling insecurity, behind private institutions – Don

The Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara state, Prof. Abdul-Lateef Oladimeji, has accused the Nigerian elites of being the masterminds behind the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

Oladimeji also alleged that they were responsible for the importation of arms and ammunition into the country, saying that their actions aided the activities of criminals.

He spoke at last weekend as the guest lecturer at the luncheon organised by the University of Ife Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA).

The dean, whose lecture was titled: “Diabolical conspiracy of Nigerian elites in fostering insecurity and poverty on Nigerians’’, said: “When the Boko Haram was formally launched in Maiduguri, Borno State, the real issue behind their onslaught was that Yusuf the leader of this group was originally a political appointee of the then Governor as special Adviser.

“He was later removed and later assassinated. The fight back by this movement resulted in their mobilizing arms and ammunition. They got support from other foreign terrorists and began bombing, destructions. Later, they turned to suicide bombing in soft areas such as schools, markets etc.

“Today this group has become a thorn in the flesh of the country and in spite of our military (Airforce, Solders, Police, Navy etc.) operations, Nigeria on daily basis witness all forms of insecurity. The elites are said to be the forces behind the continued existence.

“Importation of arms and ammunition has continued to be the serious national crimes being sponsored by the elites of this country. The falling educational standard in Nigeria today can be traced partly to the government neglect and partly to the conspiracy of the elites.

“We have seen how many private institutions spring up on daily basis with well-equipped and standard status. The purpose is to serve the elites who choose to retain their children here in Nigeria rather than US, UK, Ukraine and other foreign nations.”

Earlier, the National President of UNIFEMGA, Alhaji Abdul-Fattah Olanlege, appealed to the federal government to be decisive in handling kidnapping, insurgency and farmers-herdsmen crisis.

