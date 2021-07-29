Nigerian envoy thumbs up NCPC boss over Jordan pilgrimage

The Nigerian ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, Faruk Yabo, has commended the executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, for his dynamism and initiative in actualising the maiden pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

He gave the commendation recently in his residence in Amman, Jordan, during a dinner organised in honour of the delegation of the 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan.

This was contained in a statement issued in Amman by the NCPC head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

The statement indicated that the envoy said “it is the pro-activeness of the NCPC executive secretary that led to this milestone; Jordan is deeply excited to receive the Nigerian pilgrims and as such did not take it for granted.”

He added that the entire Jordanian tourism sector came out with pomp and pageantry to receive the first ever Nigerian Christian pilgrims’ contingent and by extension the government of Jordan was excited and overwhelmed.

He disclosed that as a result of the robust bilateral relations between both nations, President Muhammadu Buhari undertook a state visit to the Kingdom of Jordan in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The statement indicated further that Rev. Pam in his remarks described the appointment and posting of the Nigerian ambassador to Jordan as “divine.”

“The future of His Excellency is very bright; I believe God has so much in store for you and your tenure in Jordan will be glorious,” he said.

Also speaking, the president, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, appreciated Jordan for allowing the Nigerian pilgrims to “come in at a time like this despite the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on nations.”