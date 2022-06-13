Nigerian Exchange to adopt Blockchain for settling trades by 2023

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd is making plans to start a blockchain-enabled exchange platform next year to deepen trade and lure young investors to the market.

The move follows the introduction of regulations to guide trade in digital assets by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission, and the growing interest to adopt the distributed-ledger technology by businesses and policy makers across the continent including in Kenya and South Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer Nigerian Exchange Limited,Temi Popoola, who disclosed this in an interview said the exchange looks to deploy the blockchain technology in settlement of capital market transactions, adding that

“For a lot of young and upcoming Nigerians, that is the kind of technology they adopt and we want to see how we can deploy it to grow our market.”

The plan is unfolding in the wake of a rout in cryptocurrency markets following the collapse of the Terra blockchain in May. Bitcoin has plunged more than 50 per cent since reaching a record high last November.

While young Nigerians account for the largest volume of cryptocurrency transactions outside the US, according to Paxful, a Bitcoin marketplace, they have largely ignored the local bourse. Nigerians traded $185 million of Bitcoins on the platform in the first three months of the year, accounting for a quarter of transactions in the period on Paxful.

According to Popoola “The Nigerian Exchange will partner with a technology firm and get the approval of regulators before the launch in 2023.”

“Blockchain technology can facilitate different parts of the capital market, whether around creation of products or facilitation of the Exchange to trade financial assets,” he added.

Digitizing transactions will help attract young buyers looking for diversified products as well as fast and easy access to the market, Popoola said. The bourse’s first complete electronic share offering, issued by MTN Group Ltd.’s Nigeria unit last year, was 1.2 times oversubscribed, with 85 per cent of the investors under 40 years.

A tech policy analyst at Stears in Lagos, Gbemisola Alonge, by telephone said.

