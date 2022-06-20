Nigerian firm introduces Coolbox technology to Lagos butchers, others

A Nigerian firm, Anthorad Nigeria Ltd in partnership with the International Finance Corporation at the weekend unveiled a new Coolbox technology for meat retailers and other perishable commodities sellers in Lagos state.

At the unveiling of the product in Ode-Eran meat market in Igando area of Lagos State on Friday, Managing Director of Anthorad Nigeria Ltd, Adegboyega Samson Adeosun, said the new product will help meat, fish and fruit retailers to keep their product fresh and hygienic for consumers.

“As the day wears on, fruits, fish and meat can sell at less than half of their original value, slashing profits for retailers, but with this new coolbox technology, the products can stay fresh throughout the day.

“This is food meant for human consumption that we typically lose along the supply chain. The mission really is to reduce food spoilage due to lack of cold food storage at key points along the food supply chain.”

According to Adeosun, the Coolbox, which comes in different sizes from Columbia and India, will not only help to make the meat stay fresh, but also protect them from germs.

“The big dream for us is to solve the problem of food spoilage in Nigeria, and expand our technology and service to other states in the country that have these challenges,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, Chairman, Lagos State Butchers Association, Alabi Bamidele Kazeem (BK) described the Coolbox as a unique system that will in the long run benefit meat retailers in the state.

Kazeem described the product as a welcome development for butchers and meat retailers in the state, adding that investment in the facility has enormous benefits to the butchers, people and government.

“This will help put a stop to open and unhygienic movement of meat as meat that passes through such a process is still largely exposed to flies and similar elements in the open markets, where they could be contaminated.

