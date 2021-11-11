Nigerian football makes me sick, Sunday Oliseh as Minister Dare inaugurates football committee

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Okechukwu Oliseh has lamented about the rot and decay in the nation’s football insisting that thinking and ruminating about “Nigerian football sickens me”

Oliseh while responding after the inauguration of the 16-man Committee to develop strategy that will enhance government roles at all levels – Federal, state, local as well as the private sector in partners and social enterprise sector in the development of the game at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

Oliseh disclosed that “When I think about Nigerian football, it saddens me and make me sleepless and some patriotic people of like minds. We will do our best to give Nigeria the best. Nigeria football will be the best for it” the former national captain said.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, urged the 16-man Committee headed by former NFA chairman, Ibrahim Galadima to fashioned out and put an end to the inconsistent, irregular football calendar; lack of professionalism in Nigeria club administration, fall out

of the lack of enforcement of licensing and financial controls; and the inability to produce and sustain a conducive environment for private investors and funders.

Dare in his speech said it was important that the committee began the ten-year work plan now. “If anything needs to be done at any time for the sake of our football, it is this Football Ten Year Development Masterplan.

“Therefore, this committee must, among others, develop the strategies that will address these areas: The roles of Government at all levels – Federal, State, Local as well as the private sector, development partners and

social enterprise sector in the development of the game.

“The Football Pyramid and operational framework that will define the roles of educational institutions, football

academies, clubs, leagues and national competitions in the development of the game and the projected financial

requirements and targeted expenditure plans covering the different levels of the Football Pyramid.

“The commercialisation of football in line with global standards to include revenue generation for both the

professional and non professional game; incorporating.”

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima urged the Sports Minister to make sure that the report of the committee see the light of the day and not consign to the dustbin as been the case with several report in the past.

“Our football has to come back to life. I’m given assurance that we will do everything possible to make our football work Help us and give us necessary corrections where necessary. Of course, our effort will be fruitless if our report did not see the light of the day” Galadima said.

The members are;Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima – Chairman, Mr. Yemi Idowu – Vice chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Babayaro – Member, Mr. Sunday Oliseh – Member, Chief Segun Odegbami – Member,

Mr. Ikeddy Isiguzo – Member, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran – Member, Mr. Augustine Ojiabor – Member, Mr. Tobechukwu Okigbo – Member, Mr. Ade Ojeikere – Member,

Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi – Member,

Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta – Member, Alhaji Muhammad Daha Umar Faruk – Member, Mr. John Opubor – Member, Dr. Bode Durotoye Secretary, Mr. Musa Amadu – Assistant Secretary.

