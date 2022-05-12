Nigerian footballer banned worldwide for 2 years

A football player of Nigerian origin, Christopher Chizoba Iyikwobe has been slammed a two-year worldwide ban from the game after a request by the Bangladesh Football Federation for the ban placed on him by the Federation to be rendered global was granted by world governing body, FIFA.

The Bangladesh Football Federation had placed a two-year worldwide ban on Iyikwobe on 26th September 2021, and subsequently appealed to FIFA to give it worldwide effect.

FIFA has now granted the request and Iyikwobe remains suspended from all football –related activities globally until 26th September 2023.

