Nigerian Footballer slumps, dies during match in Turkey

A Nigerian striker, Ekundayo Ebenezer Mawoyeka, has reportedly died of heart attack during a match between his club, Sarayköyspor and Yeşilköyspor on Sunday in Turkey.

According to Euronews, Mawoyeka, 23, slumped in the 35th minute of play at the Servergazi Stadium.

It was reported that Mawoyeka was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance but he died en route.

First responders said that the Nigerian striker died of heart attack.

His death led to the postponement of the match.

Denizli Amateur Sports Clubs Federation President, Feyyaz Ceşen, in a statement, described Mawoyeka’s death as sad.

