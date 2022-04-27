Nigerian fraud suspect extradited to U.S. over alleged $148,000 scam

A wire fraud suspect, Adedunmola Gbadegesin was on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, extradited to the United States of America where he is wanted in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The offences contravene Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h) and carry a maximum jail term of 20 years.

A press release issued by Head, Media & Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said Gbadegesin’s extradition was coordinated by the anti-graft agency following a request from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, pursuant to a February 11, 2022 Order by Justice D.E Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/21, which granted a request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer to criminal charges bordering on romance scam, wire fraud and money laundering.

Gbadegesin, who was arrested on September 2, 2021, is alleged to have defrauded an America lady living in Kentucky, United States, of over $148,000.

Upon arriving in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, where two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering have been filed against him.

